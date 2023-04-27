Controversies swirl around statements French President Emmanuel Macron made in an interview during his visit to China, especially his comment that Europe should not get caught in a crisis over Taiwan “driven by an American rhythm and a Chinese overreaction”. Europeans who bought into the narrative of autocracies versus democracies and championing a values-based foreign policy have accused Macron of downplaying European values for business deals. Facing backlash in Europe after this remark, he further defended his statement in a public lecture at the Nexus Institute in the Netherlands. Macron reiterated his long-standing call for European strategic autonomy and defended European sovereignty. He added during an interview after the lecture that being a US ally did not mean being a vassal . His host, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, said he and Macron agreed on the importance of the transatlantic partnership. At the same time, “an open and strategically autonomous Europe should be capable to develop those relations also with other parts of the world. To be a player, and not the playing field”. This is the crux of the matter for the European Union. It faces one of its greatest challenges after decades of peace, dealing with a war on its continent while navigating rising tensions between the United States – its most important ally and security guarantor – and China, its most important economic partner but also a competitor and systemic rival . Is the EU capable of being a strategic actor in its own right? Does it have the strategic thinking needed to protect its own interests and the strategic empathy needed to work with other partners to bring about a more balanced and nuanced approach? In approaching its relations with China in the context of the US-China rivalry, the EU needs to decide whether it is in the EU’s strategic interests to stand resolutely on the US side in its contest with China. In December 2020, the EU signed a Comprehensive Agreement on Investment with China. However, the spat with China over sanctions imposed on each other in light of the human rights situation in Xinjiang led to the suspension of the agreement’s ratification in 2021. Trying to show the EU has a coherent strategy towards China, France asked European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to accompany Macron’s trip to Beijing and meet President Xi Jinping. Before the visit, von der Leyen gave a speech that outlined the EU’s approach to China and emphasised that the bloc saw “de-risking” rather than decoupling as the basis for economic relations with China. On the broad policy level, Macron’s position is not that different from the EU’s. Before Macron and von der Leyen, there was a flurry of visits to China by other European leaders . It seems most of them agreed on the importance of continued engagement with China. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s “no limits” friendship with Russia has divided opinion in the EU when it comes to the position on Taiwan. Given the value that the EU places on democracy , there is no doubt that Taiwan has Europe’s sympathy. The fury over Macron’s statement on Taiwan perhaps reflected the growing anti-China sentiment in Europe, a force that could be potentially costly to the EU’s economic interests. While Macron’s remarks invited criticism from the West, they might have found some resonance in the Indo-Pacific. Many countries in the region share the same conundrum in navigating their relations with the US and China. Many of these countries are highly dependent on China on the economic front yet dependent on the US for security and strategic balance in the region. For instance, many countries in Southeast Asia have made it clear they do not wish to choose sides between Washington and Beijing but instead have good ties with both. At the same time, they are pursuing a strategy of hedging by drawing other actors into the region to increase their space for manoeuvre. Vietnam’s ideal position is strategic equidistance from the US and China Trying to avoid being marginalised as an actor in an increasingly important region, the EU released its Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific in 2021. The strategy has the potential to uphold the multilateral rules-based order and expand the strategic space of the EU and its partners if implemented comprehensively to work with Indo-Pacific partners rather than stop China’s rise. The EU has also moved to upgrade its relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) to a strategic partnership, seeing it as a natural partner in working for peace and development as well as navigating the US-China rivalry. The EU and its member states have also increased engagement with Indo-Pacific partners such as Japan, South Korea, Australia and India. As the EU fine-tunes its China policy and increases its Indo-Pacific engagement, it should take note of Australia’s approach. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in an April 17 speech at the National Press Club in Canberra that strategic competition between the US and China needs to be managed responsibly, and that countries in the region “don’t want to live in a closed hierarchical system where the rules are dictated by a single major power to suit its own interests”. For the EU to be a productive partner in the Indo-Pacific, it must not let Russia’s invasion of Ukraine overshadow sound judgment and prudent calculations on the need to diversify its ties and return to what the EU has long stood for – building a truly inclusive, multilateral rules-based order based on dialogue and cooperation. Professor Simon Tay is chairman at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs Dr Yeo Lay Hwee is director of the European Union Centre in Singapore and a senior research fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs