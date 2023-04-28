House Budget Committee chairman Jodey Arrington testifies as the House Rules Committee meets to advance Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s debt ceiling package for the floor, on Capitol Hill in Washington, on April 25. Photo: AP
House Budget Committee chairman Jodey Arrington testifies as the House Rules Committee meets to advance Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s debt ceiling package for the floor, on Capitol Hill in Washington, on April 25. Photo: AP
Marcella Chow
Opinion