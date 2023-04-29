Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
James Borton
Opinion

Opinion

James Borton

US-China relations: be thankful war between the superpowers is limited to board games – for now

  • The deep chasm in US-China relations is playing out in the halls of the US Congress, where bipartisan efforts across a range of committees are targeting China
  • A recent tabletop war game exercise on Taiwan shows the optics on US-China relations look bad as global challenges continue to mount

James Borton
James Borton

Updated: 1:00am, 29 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE