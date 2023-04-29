Brittle to the point of breaking is the best way to describe the state of US-China relations , but which will break first, the relationship between the world’s two largest economies or the resolve on the part of either to continue their fight? It will all come down to hard economics in the end. The US economy seems to be heading towards recession , while China’s economy appears to be recovering quite well from the travails of Covid-19 lockdowns and supply-chain disruptions. Washington’s recently altered tone in official exchanges with Beijing may reflect this changing reality. Illustrative of this are US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s mollifying comments to the effect that the Biden administration does not seek to suppress China’s economic and technological advance as such but, rather, its ability to achieve military superiority. Contrast this with the confrontational approach adopted by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in 2021 when he met China’s foreign minister Wang Yi in Anchorage, Alaska. At that time, Blinken showed all the diplomatic finesse of a complete novice. True, Yellen is hoping to visit Beijing herself before long and needs to avoid a repeat of Blinken’s dismal performance, but the economic implications of the shifting US approach should not be missed. The divergent economic performance of the two nations implies a continuing reduction (in China’s favour) in the gap between the sizes of their two economies. But what is more important is how this is perceived to affect their ability to project power globally. On this score, the fiscal situation in the United States at the federal level is of more importance than the changing trends in gross domestic product growth, although those do have implications for financing defence budgets. The US political establishment seems to be constantly at war with itself over debt ceilings . It would be hard to improve on the words of former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton in this regard. In an opinion column for The New York Times, she said, “America’s leadership around the world depends upon our economic strength at home.” She warned that while the US defaulting on its debt would “throw our economy into deep recession”, “brinkmanship over the debt ceiling” would reinforce “autocrats’ narrative that American democracy is in terminal decline and cannot be trusted”. The current Republican-versus-Democrat stand-off over raising the debt ceiling will probably be resolved at the eleventh hour, with some political compromises by the Biden administration, but it reinforces the image of the US as a nation that is highly, or dangerously, dependent on external debt. Connected to this is the international image of the US dollar as the world’s supreme currency. To some extent, this is a confidence trick – any currency is worth what people believe it to be worth – but it’s never a good idea to flaunt potential weaknesses. Apart from the issue of America’s external debt and its sustainability at current – and possibly greater future – levels, there is also a growing question over the soundness of the US banking system , at least at the regional level. And regional banks play a critical role in sustaining the economy. I questioned in this column last week whether the banking crisis in the US and Europe is really over, as some analysts suggest. Since then, a number of other commentators have begun to question this (in my view, naive) assumption. Deposit withdrawals from US local banks are raising concerns. How China can learn from mistakes in US banking oversight The IMF’s World Economic Outlook Update this month projects GDP growth of 5.2 per cent for China this year, up from its 4.4 per cent estimate in October last year, and growth of 1.6 per cent for the US, up from an estimate of 1 per cent last year. Notably, personal consumption is now picking up in China, where it has usually taken second place to public investment as a driver of economic growth, while in the US personal consumption, which has been the principal dynamo of the economy, is weakening as borrowing costs rise on the back of continuing Federal Reserve interest rate tightening . The point here is not to highlight potential weaknesses in the US economy and improvements in China’s but rather to underline the fact that economic strength is essential to global power projection. Hence, the change in tone of at least some more-prudent US policymakers. This is, however, a modest gesture in the direction of returning to political sanity compared to the dangerously ruptured state of relations between the US and China, and between the rival camps of the US plus its “allies” and the rest of the world that have emerged in recent times. As Hung Tran, a non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council in Washington, notes, many have voiced “concerns about the intensifying strategic competition between the US and China, accelerating efforts to decouple at least the hi-tech segments of these two economies and reversing the significant benefits globalisation has brought in the past nine decades”. As he also observes, these concerns are well intended, “but will likely remain aspirational rather than realistic until authorities in major countries come up with economically credible and politically acceptable policies to deal with the root causes of fragmentation”. Washington and Beijing need to take good note. Anthony Rowley is a veteran journalist specialising in Asian economic and financial affairs