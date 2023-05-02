Illustration: Craig Stephens
Zhou Bo
The true battleground in the US-China cold war will be in Europe

  • The competition between the two giants won’t be in the Global South, where the US has already lost out to China, while in the Indo-Pacific, few nations want to take sides
  • Rather, it will be in Europe, where the US has most of its allies and China is the largest trading partner

Updated: 1:00am, 2 May, 2023

Illustration: Craig Stephens
