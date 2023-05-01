There are different ways to interpret recent signs that the worst of the downturn in Asia’s housing markets has passed. Some analysts have been quick to call a bottom. This was easy in the case of Hong Kong, where prices began rising the moment Beijing ditched its zero-Covid policy and are up 7 per cent since mid-December after a 16 per cent fall in the previous 16 months. In Australia, the picture is less clear-cut. Home values nationwide rose 0.5 per cent in April, the second straight month-on-month increase. In Sydney, they increased 1.3 per cent. However, in several other capital cities, including Hobart and Canberra, prices have kept falling in the past three months, according to data from CoreLogic. Moreover, the best than can be said about New Zealand and South Korea – two of the most vulnerable markets, given excessively high price-to-income ratios and sharp increases in interest rates – is that the pace of the declines in prices and sales is moderating. In South Korea , prices fell 1.1 per cent in February compared with nearly 2 per cent in December. Another way to view the improvement in the performance of Asia’s housing markets is to put the downturn into perspective. In New Zealand , prices are still 30 per cent higher than when the Covid-19 pandemic erupted. In Australia, home values are 15 per cent higher, and as much as 41 per cent in the case of Adelaide, according to CoreLogic. In Singapore, there has been no slowdown whatsoever. Since the start of the pandemic, private property prices have surged, rising 3.3 per cent on a quarterly basis last quarter, the 12th straight quarterly increase. The market has been so buoyant that the government has been forced to introduce additional cooling measures. Last week, it doubled the stamp duty for overseas buyers to 60 per cent and raised the rate on second-home purchases. The more punitive levy for foreign buyers suggests the government expects more overseas demand – particularly from mainland Chinese purchasers – for real estate in Singapore, whose safe-haven credentials have been bolstered during the past three years. A third way to interpret the stabilisation in housing markets across Asia is that it provides some relief to central banks. Policymakers have become increasingly concerned about a sharper policy-induced slowdown despite pressure to keep interest rates high , and possibly raise them further, because of elevated inflation. If house prices and sales start to recover in the face of such high rates, financial markets’ expectations that borrowing costs will soon fall – which are highest in Australia and South Korea because of the recent pause in both central banks’ tightening campaigns – are likely to recede. There is still considerable uncertainty over how severe the impact of aggressive rate increases on mortgage borrowers will be, given that monetary policy operates with a lag. “Six months ago, we would not have expected house prices to find a floor as early as they have. It has come as a surprise,” said Tim Lawless, head of research at CoreLogic in Sydney. The outlook for mortgage rates across the region remains unclear. In Hong Kong, the one-month Hong Kong interbank offering rate, the main reference for mortgage rates , has risen more than a percentage point since early February to 3.3 per cent. This is still lower than in December. However, the recent plunge in interbank liquidity as part of Hong Kong’s defence of its dollar peg makes it likely that funding rates will rise further, especially since the US Federal Reserve is unlikely to loosen policy any time soon. Hong Kong leader rejects calls to drop property cooling measures A fourth way to view signs Asia’s housing markets are bottoming out is that the stabilisation in prices is mostly attributable to chronic supply and demand imbalances that are at the core of the sharp deterioration in affordability. This is particularly apparent in Australia’s ultra-tight rental market . While annual growth in rental values averaged 2 per cent nationally during the previous decade, rents in the capital cities are up a staggering 23 per cent since the start of the pandemic, according to CoreLogic data. In March, rental listings nationwide were 17.3 per cent down year on year and 36.3 per cent below their previous five-year average. With net overseas migration at record levels – fuelled in part by the return of Chinese students – supply-demand imbalances have become so severe that “some tenants are sacrificing the spare room or home office and re-forming shared houses that disbanded throughout Covid in order to share the rental burden,” CoreLogic notes. Yet, at least they are not taking their own lives. In South Korea, an archaic rental payment system known as jeonse – tenants pay the landlord a deposit of at least half the value of the property, allowing them to live rent-free for two years and enabling the landlord to invest the funds as they wish – has caused many tenants to be swindled, resulting in several deaths by suicide. Rising rates have also made the scheme less popular, forcing some landlords to sell properties at steep discounts, thereby amplifying risks in South Korea’s vulnerable housing market. Whether one has a mortgage or owns a property outright, whether one is a prospective first-time buyer, a homeowner, tenant or landlord, signs that Asia’s housing markets are stabilising have become a Rorschach test. If there is any consensus, it is that the outlook for the region’s property sector remains challenging. Nicholas Spiro is a partner at Lauressa Advisory