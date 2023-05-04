A rainbow appears alongside the Hong Kong Eye in Central on June 16, 2020. Negative sentiment on Hong Kong seems to discount the city’s rich history as one of the world’s top trading economies and an international financial and commercial hub. Photo: AFP
A rainbow appears alongside the Hong Kong Eye in Central on June 16, 2020. Negative sentiment on Hong Kong seems to discount the city’s rich history as one of the world’s top trading economies and an international financial and commercial hub. Photo: AFP
Bernard Chan
Opinion

Opinion

Bernard Chan

Why the doom and gloom over Hong Kong is misguided

  • Through a message from the director of the liaison office, the central government has shown it believes it is in everyone’s best interest to maintain the status quo in Hong Kong
  • Despite the geopolitical challenges, the city has a real chance to play a global role – if it is proactive

Bernard Chan
Bernard Chan

Updated: 4:30pm, 4 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A rainbow appears alongside the Hong Kong Eye in Central on June 16, 2020. Negative sentiment on Hong Kong seems to discount the city’s rich history as one of the world’s top trading economies and an international financial and commercial hub. Photo: AFP
A rainbow appears alongside the Hong Kong Eye in Central on June 16, 2020. Negative sentiment on Hong Kong seems to discount the city’s rich history as one of the world’s top trading economies and an international financial and commercial hub. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE