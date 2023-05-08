In a multipolar world, the US dollar’s fall from prominence looks likely

In June last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the BRICS grouping – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – is collaborating on creating its own currency. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed support for the idea. Meanwhile, China is developing its interbank payment system as an alternative to the Western-controlled Swift system.

The United States’ fractious ties with many nations have inadvertently bolstered China’s global prominence. In March 2020, eight countries issued a joint letter to the secretary general of the United Nations calling for an end to sanctions. The gulf between the Western powers and their allies – led by the US, European Union and Japan – and the Eastern powers led by China and Russia has widened due to sanctions related to the Ukraine war.

The exclusion of Russia from the Swift financial messaging system led to a rise in the country’s interest rates, an imposition of capital controls and necessitated rouble payments for its fossil fuel exports. Subsequently, Russia and China have intensified their efforts to reduce their dollar dependence and fortify the links between their financial systems.

Advertisement

The Moscow Exchange has initiated trading in yuan-denominated bonds and banned the use of dollars as collateral to underwrite transactions. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, yuan-rouble trade has surged.

Recently, Russia has been in talks with Iran about a plan to introduce a cryptocurrency backed by gold, while Brazil and Argentina have also proposed the creation of a common currency for their economies. At a meeting in Singapore, former Southeast Asian government officials discussed de-dollarisation plans. In a move away from the dollar, the United Arab Emirates and India are investigating the use of the rupee for their non-oil commodity trading. Presently, 18 nations have agreed to trade with India using the rupee.

In recent years, as Saudi Arabia’s rapport with the US has degenerated, the kingdom has fortified its economic bonds with China. In 2020, China became Saudi Arabia’s top trading partner; last year, Saudi Arabia was China’s top crude oil supplier with more than 87 million tonnes shipped. China has proposed using the yuan in their oil trade, and Saudi Arabia has said it is open to pricing its oil in currencies other than the dollar. Such a move would augment the global prominence of the Chinese currency.

02:16 China’s Xi Jinping visits Saudi Arabia in bid to boost ties amid strained US-Saudi relations

Meanwhile, Egypt is considering issuing yuan-denominated bonds. In an endeavour to steady its economy and buttress the value of the Egyptian pound, Egypt has resorted to hefty borrowings, resulting in a quadrupling of its sovereign debt over the past decade. Servicing this mostly dollar-denominated debt in a period of global tumult has severely affected the livelihoods of Egyptians. Yuan-denominated bonds could help the country sidestep potential fiscal predicaments triggered by the exorbitant cost of borrowing in dollars.

Supplanting the dollar’s domination of the global monetary system will not be easy but the wheels of change have been set in motion and the pace is quickening, with a “petroyuan” and alternative currencies waiting in the wings.

Advertisement

The question is, are we ready to adapt and move towards a more equitable and diversified monetary landscape, or will we cling on to the old order and risk stagnation? The answer lies in our collective resolve and action.

Saher Liaqat is associated with China-Pakistan Study Centre at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad and is a graduate student of International Relations from the School of Politics and International Relations, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad.