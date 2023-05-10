South Korea’s then president Moon Jae-in and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greet onlookers during their subway ride to the Samsung Electronics factory in Uttar Pradesh, northern India, on July 9, 2018. South Korean firms are increasingly looking to India as a target for investment and expansion. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Korea’s then president Moon Jae-in and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greet onlookers during their subway ride to the Samsung Electronics factory in Uttar Pradesh, northern India, on July 9, 2018. South Korean firms are increasingly looking to India as a target for investment and expansion. Photo: EPA-EFE