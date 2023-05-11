Former president Donald Trump watches a video of US President Joe Biden playing during a rally for Senator Marco Rubio at the Miami-Dade Country Fair and Exposition on November 6, 2022. Despite the wishes of many Americans, the 2024 presidential election could come down to a rematch between Biden and Trump. Photo: TNS
Former president Donald Trump watches a video of US President Joe Biden playing during a rally for Senator Marco Rubio at the Miami-Dade Country Fair and Exposition on November 6, 2022. Despite the wishes of many Americans, the 2024 presidential election could come down to a rematch between Biden and Trump. Photo: TNS
Thomas O. Falk
Opinion

Opinion

Thomas O. Falk

Why a Biden-Trump rematch few want could be good news for Democrats in 2024

  • Americans have made it clear they would prefer neither of the two most recent US presidents in 2024, but no viable alternatives seem to exist
  • Given Donald Trump’s many faults and legal troubles, appearing semi-coherent and a somewhat stable economy could be enough to carry Joe Biden to victory

Thomas O. Falk
Thomas O. Falk

Updated: 12:30am, 11 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Former president Donald Trump watches a video of US President Joe Biden playing during a rally for Senator Marco Rubio at the Miami-Dade Country Fair and Exposition on November 6, 2022. Despite the wishes of many Americans, the 2024 presidential election could come down to a rematch between Biden and Trump. Photo: TNS
Former president Donald Trump watches a video of US President Joe Biden playing during a rally for Senator Marco Rubio at the Miami-Dade Country Fair and Exposition on November 6, 2022. Despite the wishes of many Americans, the 2024 presidential election could come down to a rematch between Biden and Trump. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE