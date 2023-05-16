An advertisement for bitcoin is displayed on a street in Hong Kong in February 2022. Cryptocurrencies may have lost their lustre in many parts of the world amid swings in their value, but that has not dampened enthusiasm in Asia and Africa for central bank digital currencies. Photo: AP
An advertisement for bitcoin is displayed on a street in Hong Kong in February 2022. Cryptocurrencies may have lost their lustre in many parts of the world amid swings in their value, but that has not dampened enthusiasm in Asia and Africa for central bank digital currencies. Photo: AP