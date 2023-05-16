An advertisement for bitcoin is displayed on a street in Hong Kong in February 2022. Cryptocurrencies may have lost their lustre in many parts of the world amid swings in their value, but that has not dampened enthusiasm in Asia and Africa for central bank digital currencies. Photo: AP
An advertisement for bitcoin is displayed on a street in Hong Kong in February 2022. Cryptocurrencies may have lost their lustre in many parts of the world amid swings in their value, but that has not dampened enthusiasm in Asia and Africa for central bank digital currencies. Photo: AP
Kamala Thiagarajan
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Kamala Thiagarajan

Despite bitcoin’s star fading, digital currencies are catching on in Asia and Africa

  • Pilot programmes, full launches and other initiatives by China, Nigeria, Japan and Singapore show the appeal of central bank digital currencies outside the West
  • The impact of digital currencies on African and Asian economies will be significant as they provide greater convenience, lower transaction fees and more

Kamala Thiagarajan
Kamala Thiagarajan

Updated: 4:47am, 16 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
An advertisement for bitcoin is displayed on a street in Hong Kong in February 2022. Cryptocurrencies may have lost their lustre in many parts of the world amid swings in their value, but that has not dampened enthusiasm in Asia and Africa for central bank digital currencies. Photo: AP
An advertisement for bitcoin is displayed on a street in Hong Kong in February 2022. Cryptocurrencies may have lost their lustre in many parts of the world amid swings in their value, but that has not dampened enthusiasm in Asia and Africa for central bank digital currencies. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE