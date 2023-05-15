A pedestrian passes a construction site for a commercial building in the Pazhou area of Guangzhou on May 9. Mainland China has emerged as a favourite destination for commercial property investment since Beijing ended its zero-Covid policy, taking in a fifth of outbound capital from Singapore, one of the Asia-Pacific’s leading investment sources. Photo: Bloomberg
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

The View by Nicholas Spiro

Asia’s commercial property capital markets have come of age

  • Recent deals such as a Chinese investor’s acquisition of a shopping centre in Melbourne show a more discerning, sophisticated base across the region
  • Asian capital is also a powerful force on the global stage, and the region’s investment markets are providing a solid basis for confidence

Nicholas Spiro

Updated: 10:00pm, 15 May, 2023

