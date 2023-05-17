Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Tony Ko Pat-sing
Opinion

Opinion

Tony Ko Pat-sing

Post-Covid public healthcare in Hong Kong must go beyond a return to normality

  • The Hospital Authority is looking to address manpower shortages through efforts such as global recruitment and offering flexible employment
  • Meanwhile, it will lean further into digitalisation, through the use of automation, AI and expanded telehealth services

Tony Ko Pat-sing
Tony Ko Pat-sing

Updated: 8:15am, 17 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP