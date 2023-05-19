Commuters in Central on April 6. Many of us take for granted Hong Kong’s quality of life and high standard of living. Meanwhile, Singapore’s rapidly rising cost of living has left many foreign residents reassessing their options. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Bernard Chan
Hong Kong is still drawing foreign talent and businesses as Singapore overheats

  • Singapore has become a victim of its own success, with the cost of living skyrocketing on the back of overheated property and car ownership markets
  • Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s strong recovery continues to offer abundant economic opportunities in one of the easiest places in the region to live and work

Updated: 8:15am, 19 May, 2023

