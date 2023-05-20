Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Mark J. Valencia
Opinion

Opinion

Mark J. Valencia

Why nations seeking to hedge between US and China should look to Vietnam, not the Philippines

  • Unlike its Southeast Asian neighbours, Manila has too eagerly embraced Washington and now appears to be back-pedalling to avoid retaliation from Beijing
  • Vietnam, on the other hand, provides a textbook example of successful hedging, balancing relations with both superpowers, and Russia, without angering any of them

Mark J. Valencia
Mark J. Valencia

Updated: 8:15am, 20 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE