A barrier to stop vehicles stands in front of the US Capitol in Washington on May 11. Unless the US Congress votes to raise or suspend the debt ceiling, the country risks defaulting on its US$31.4 trillion debt. Photo: AFP
A barrier to stop vehicles stands in front of the US Capitol in Washington on May 11. Unless the US Congress votes to raise or suspend the debt ceiling, the country risks defaulting on its US$31.4 trillion debt. Photo: AFP
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

US debt ceiling crisis is the result of reckless politics fuelled by dollar hegemony

  • Any other economy would have been punished far more severely by markets for its politicians’ brazen willingness to play fast and loose with the nation’s financial system and creditworthiness
  • However, US monetary hegemony gives its politicians too much leeway to endanger national and global stability

Nicholas Spiro
Nicholas Spiro

Updated: 12:30am, 19 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP