It has long been clear, except to those US lawmakers who appear to lack a sense of political and financial responsibility to the country and to the world, that the outcome of repeated debt ceiling stand-offs between Congress and the president will be highly negative. It will prove to be so this time – with a vengeance. The US dollar remains on top for the moment, with all the privilege that being the world’s principal reserve currency confers. But with the United States showing little of the sense of duty that this status demands, it is becoming clear that it lacks legitimacy. If a country enjoys the privilege and convenience of having its currency accepted almost universally in financing trade and investment transactions, as well as being a repository for the world’s savings, then it must show respect for users of that currency or face having its role usurped. As the Peterson Institute of International Economics in Washington pointed out in recent articles, there is more at risk than reputational damage to the US dollar. A US debt default or prolonged debt ceiling brinkmanship could have profound global repercussions, eroding the dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency and the country’s global standing. A default would provide China an opportunity to project itself as being a more reliable hegemon. Reduced global reliance on the US dollar could undermine the effectiveness of future US financial sanctions and limit Washington’s economic leverage to secure foreign policy aims. Yet during repeated stand-offs between different parts of its government and political establishment over domestic debt issues, the world’s biggest economy has been able to behave without regard to the impact on the wider world. This time really will be different, though. The rest of the world is wising up, whereas ignorance continues to reign supreme on Capitol Hill, in the White House and on Wall Street . Political infighting among arms of the US government is no longer seen as being of concern only to those in Washington. It is not just China and Russia that resent the influence the US is able to exert over the financial system by virtue of the world’s dollar dependency – or that it is able to finance its military supremacy by borrowing internationally in its own currency. Washington is exposing its soft underbelly by repeating the pantomime of debt stand-offs. These call into question the economic governance of the US as well as the economic infrastructure which supports the global role of the US national currency. Some people outside the political establishment do see what’s at stake. The risk of a US default is adding to problems facing the slowing global economy, with rising interest rates and high debt levels choking back investments needed to fuel higher output, World Bank President David Malpass said last week. In Aesop’s fable of “The Boy Who Cried Wolf”, people grew tired of the boy’s false alarms and eventually ignored him when a real wolf appeared. But the idea that governments and financial markets will likewise come to simply ignore future US debt crises is naive beyond belief. What is far more likely is that they will want to distance themselves from a land where there are “wolves” in the form of irresponsible lawmakers. They will instead look to find another place , or currency in this case, where they can put their faith. Trade in the yuan is expected to expand as Chinese trade flows grow in Asia. The creation of renminbi exchanges, a Chinese alternative to the Swift financial messaging network and the development of the e-CNY – China’s central bank digital currency – could also encourage greater use of the yuan. As the Peterson Institute’s Marcus Noland noted, “The global financial crisis of 2008-10, the US withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership … and now the US debt-ceiling debacle, have contributed to a rise in China’s status, relative to the United States.” As it happens, China and Japan are the world’s two biggest holders of US dollar debt, and that means they have everything to lose if the currency finds itself in trouble. The US dollar is riding high at the moment, but that is thanks to the rising interest rates. While financial markets might take comfort from this reprieve, more astute observers do not. Because of the debt ceiling crisis, one part of the US Treasury securities domain, the credit default swap market, has lately been seen as riskier than Bulgarian, Croatian, Greek, Mexican or Philippine sovereign debt. Jeff Sommer observed in The New York Times, “Treasuries are supposed to be risk-free assets. Virtually all financial assets on the planet are priced in relation to Treasuries, so you could argue that if the US Treasury defaulted, there would be nowhere safe to go.” Is the 14th Amendment the answer to the US debt ceiling crisis? But money has to go somewhere beyond simply under the proverbial mattress or into gold, and the attraction of the US dollar is being increasingly eroded by virtue of Washington’s actions. The yuan and even the Russian rouble could become more attractive, especially as both countries increase their official gold holdings . What all this adds up to is that complacency of the kind the US leadership has displayed from one debt ceiling crisis to another is dangerous. It is also downright unforgivable in the case of a country which is in effect keeper of the global purse and of the world’s reserve currency. The writing is clearly on the wall, and the 2023 debt crisis is likely to act as a catalyst for global monetary reform. Anthony Rowley is a veteran journalist specialising in Asian economic and financial affairs