A visitor displays a cup of coffee bought with digital yuan at the 6th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, Fujian province, on April 26. Photo: Xinhua
Oriol Caudevilla
Macroscope by Oriol Caudevilla

How China’s digital yuan can chip away at the US dollar’s dominance

  • China’s growing clout makes the Belt and Road Initiative and RCEP trade bloc ideal platforms to push for yuan internationalisation, aided by Hong Kong’s financial centre strengths

Updated: 10:30pm, 24 May, 2023

