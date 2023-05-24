The US debt ceiling controversy is coming to a head. In January, US federal government debt reached its legal limit. Since then, the government’s liquidity buffers have been dwindling as it continues to make payments. According to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the day of fiscal reckoning could come as early as June 1. The regular raising of the debt ceiling by Congress is now a well-rehearsed routine. Mostly, it goes through without a whimper. But not this time. The Biden administration’s request to raise the debt ceiling was rebuffed by the Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Instead, in late April, at McCarthy’s urging, the Republican majority in the House of Representatives passed a bill linking a debt ceiling increase to colossal spending cuts. Among other things, it requires a significant portion of President Joe Biden’s agenda to be demolished. The battle lines have hardened. Whoever blinks first, loses. The situation is reminiscent of a scene in the classic film Rebel Without A Cause starring James Dean: Two young men race towards a cliff in stolen cars. Whoever jumps out of the vehicle first is a loser and a coward. For those who don’t know the film, it doesn’t end well. The US’ opposing political parties are facing off in a game of chicken. Here, too, things could end badly. In a similar stand-off over the debt ceiling in 2011 , a compromise was only reached at the eleventh hour. But back then, the distrust between the parties was not nearly as pronounced as it is today. Moreover, at present, the Republican majority of just five votes in the House does not give McCarthy much wiggle room. There is no obvious path to political compromise. The risk of a politically induced US default is higher than ever. Rating agencies are critical capital market institutions tasked with forecasting defaults. During the 2011 episode, the world’s largest rating agency, S&P Global Ratings, downgraded the United States for the first – and so far only – time, from AAA to AA+. The main reason was the dysfunctional political process on display during the debt ceiling quandary. Months earlier, a negative outlook clearly communicated the downgrade risk. And today, when the risk of default is greater than ever? All three major agencies have a “stable outlook” on the US rating, implying that a downgrade is not even being considered as a reasonable possibility. And with the exception of S&P, the ratings are at AAA, the platinum-plated top of the ratings scale. That lofty rating implies a near-zero probability of default. Only the largest European rating agency, Scope, is formally contemplating a downgrade of its credit rating for the US. Also, according to the methodology used by S&P, its US sovereign rating would have to be another notch lower to reflect the deteriorating public debt position since the original 2011 downgrade. Seemingly to prevent another rate lowering, S&P made a remarkable decision in March 2021. It raised its assessment of the quality of the US’ governance and political institutions – one of five separate assessments that make up the rating – to the best possible level, after it had been lowered to second-best in the 2011 downgrade. Did the agency really see sustained improvements in the US political process compared to the Obama era? Only about two months after a violent mob ransacked the Capitol ? Probably not, but S&P’s methodology, it appears, simply did not allow for any other way to prevent a second downgrade. Meanwhile, Fitch Ratings raised the US outlook to stable from negative last summer. You wouldn’t know the US is teetering on the edge of default if you went by the resounding silence from rating agencies. All of this suggests the ratings industry does not want to get caught in the cross hairs of US politics in this debt ceiling quagmire . That S&P was confronted with a billion-dollar lawsuit from the US Department of Justice after the 2011 downgrade must be fresh in the agencies’ memory. Never mind that the accusation levelled at S&P was superficially unrelated to its lowering of the US credit rating. The agencies perhaps also think it would ultimately be no less embarrassing for them if the US were to default from a AA rating rather than from the top-notch AAA rating. On the other hand, a proactive downgrade now – or even an outlook change – would possibly throw the agencies into the political snake pit. All the same, the agencies’ strained “see nothing, hear nothing, say nothing” approach appears to be tantamount to a dereliction of duty. Their only role is to tell the risks as they see them, without fear or favour. By refusing to opine, the agencies are suggesting to investors that there has been no need to worry about a US default. This benign neglect could come back like a boomerang to hit the credibility of the faint-hearted ratings industry itself. Moritz Kraemer is chief economist and head of research at LBBW (Landesbank Baden-Württemberg), Stuttgart, Germany. Until 2018, he was the chief sovereign rating officer at S&P Global and a member of the credit committee that lowered the US rating in 2011. He was also an independent non-executive director at Scope from 2019-2021