Workers conduct maintenance on the power grid in Villiers, South Africa, on May 10. The European Union’s Global Gateway initiative envisions infrastructure initiatives that can improve connectivity, stimulate trade and raise living standards throughout Africa. Photo: AFP
Syed Munir Khasru
Opinion

Can the EU’s infrastructure initiative be a better, greener version of China’s belt and road?

  • The Global Gateway is primarily a values-based effort aimed at expanding Europe’s influence in developing and neighbouring countries
  • Despite obstacles, the EU is positioning itself as a competitor to deliver tangible results on the global stage

Updated: 1:30am, 27 May, 2023

