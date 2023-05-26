Illustration: Craig Stephens
Riaz Khokhar
Opinion

With firm allies like Japan and Australia, the US can afford to take its eye off the Indo-Pacific when it needs to

  • The US has a unique advantage over China in the region: a strong support system during times of strain or when domestic issues demand attention
  • In the Indo-Pacific, Japan remains a torch-bearer protector of US strategic interests, along with Australia, with the South Asia strategy outsourced to India

Updated: 3:30am, 26 May, 2023

