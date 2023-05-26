The PLA Navy missile destroyer Harbin participates in a counter-piracy exercise with the US Navy in the Gulf of Aden on August 25, 2013. The crisis in Sudan offers China and the United States another opportunity to cooperate to benefit the Global South. Photo: Xinhua
Emanuele Scimia
Opinion

Why US-China anti-piracy efforts offer hope for cooperation on ending Sudan war

  • Tensions between China and the US and Europe are high, but there is reason to believe they can still collaborate for the greater good following years of working together to fight piracy in the Gulf of Aden

Updated: 1:30am, 26 May, 2023

