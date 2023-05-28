Maria Pagan, US ambassador to the WTO, gestures during an interview in Geneva, Switzerland, on January 26. America has wilfully strangled the WTO’s dispute settlement function, one of its most important roles. Photo: Reuters
Opinion
Opinion
Inside Out
by David Dodwell
The US remains key to saving the World Trade Organization, but will it?
Hong Kong’s frustration with the US appeal over its ‘Made in Hong Kong’ label reflects global dismay at the WTO’s crippled dispute settlement function
Allowing retaliation against US protectionism would revive the WTO but, crucially, Washington must also be persuaded to restore judges to the appeal court