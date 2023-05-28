Maria Pagan, US ambassador to the WTO, gestures during an interview in Geneva, Switzerland, on January 26. America has wilfully strangled the WTO’s dispute settlement function, one of its most important roles. Photo: Reuters
Maria Pagan, US ambassador to the WTO, gestures during an interview in Geneva, Switzerland, on January 26. America has wilfully strangled the WTO’s dispute settlement function, one of its most important roles. Photo: Reuters
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Inside Out by David Dodwell

The US remains key to saving the World Trade Organization, but will it?

  • Hong Kong’s frustration with the US appeal over its ‘Made in Hong Kong’ label reflects global dismay at the WTO’s crippled dispute settlement function
  • Allowing retaliation against US protectionism would revive the WTO but, crucially, Washington must also be persuaded to restore judges to the appeal court

David Dodwell
David Dodwell

Updated: 10:30pm, 28 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP