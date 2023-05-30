Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Liu Guangyuan
Opinion

Opinion

Liu Guangyuan

G7 must stop meddling in other nations’ affairs – including China’s – and accept it is no longer relevant

  • As the G7’s slice of the world economy has shrunk, so has its importance and its leaders must adjust to the reality that the group’s influence is waning
  • Long gone are the days when a handful of countries could freely meddle in others’ internal affairs and manipulate global issues

Liu Guangyuan
Liu Guangyuan

Updated: 1:30am, 30 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE