Opinion

US and the Philippines are playing a dangerous game in the South China Sea

  • Provocative actions over a contested atoll, the US stepping up threats over mutual defence, and planned joint naval patrols could push China to miscalculate
  • An incident like that in the Gulf of Tonkin – real or manufactured – which launched the US into the Vietnam war, may push an anti-China Congress to demand military action

Mark J. Valencia

Updated: 1:30am, 31 May, 2023

