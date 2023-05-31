Farmers harvest Arabica coffee cherries at a plantation in Temanggung regency, Central Java, Indonesia, on May 25. Agriculture is an important part of the economy in many parts of Southeast Asia, but ensuring the sector remains viable means farmers need access to consistent financing and other tools. Photo: Bloomberg
Harald Eltvedt
The View by Harald Eltvedt

Climate change fight could be a boon for Southeast Asia if it gets the right support

  • Southeast Asia is one of the most vulnerable regions to climate change, but it also arguably occupies a unique position in the global fight against it
  • While the financial sector will play a critical role in supporting countries on their journey towards greater sustainability, companies in the region also need access to know-how and technology

Updated: 4:30pm, 31 May, 2023

