A group of tourists from the mainland queues outside a jewellery shop in To Kwa Wan on May 17. Allegations of Cathay Pacific flight crew discriminating against mainlanders are just the latest example of tensions that have a long history in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
A group of tourists from the mainland queues outside a jewellery shop in To Kwa Wan on May 17. Allegations of Cathay Pacific flight crew discriminating against mainlanders are just the latest example of tensions that have a long history in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang