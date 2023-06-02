India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape (left) at Jacksons International Airport in PNG on May 21. Photo: Reuters
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape (left) at Jacksons International Airport in PNG on May 21. Photo: Reuters
Kalinga Seneviratne
Opinion

Great powers seeking a warm Pacific island welcome can learn from India

  • India was feted when it offered cheap medicines, a heart hospital, research institute, desalination plants and its IT and solar expertise – with no mention of defence issues
  • This could be a template for great powers’ engagement with small nations in strategic regions

Updated: 3:30am, 2 Jun, 2023

