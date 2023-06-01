Shenzhou 16 launch is a tribute to China’s surging space prowess

A Long March-2F rocket with a Shenzhou 16 crewed space flight lifts off at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in Jiuquan, Gansu province, on May 30. The space flight mission transported three Chinese astronauts to the Tiangong space station. Photo: EPA-EFE
A Long March-2F rocket with a Shenzhou 16 crewed space flight lifts off at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in Jiuquan, Gansu province, on May 30. The space flight mission transported three Chinese astronauts to the Tiangong space station. Photo: EPA-EFE