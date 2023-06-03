How the US-China chip war is dismantling Taiwan’s silicon shield

Taiwanese chip giant TSMC holds a ceremony to start mass production of its most advanced 3-nanometer chips in the southern city of Tainan, Taiwan, on December 29, 2022. In 2021, the company began building a factory in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Reuters
