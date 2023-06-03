The Capitol at Lohas Park in Tseung Kwan O on May 29. Building authorities and the estate management have demanded that the flat owner who modified a load-bearing wall take immediate action to ensure the safety of the entire block. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Franklin Koo
Opinion

Ticking time bomb: just how widespread are Hong Kong’s undetected illegal property renovations?

  • Illegal renovations on a flat only surfaced after a video was posted online. This raises the question: how many more similarly compromised apartments exist in our expensive and ageing housing market?

Updated: 8:15am, 3 Jun, 2023

