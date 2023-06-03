Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
James David Spellman
Opinion

Opinion

James David Spellman

Western ‘de-risking’ from China without decoupling makes little sense and only aggravates tensions

  • G7 nations and their Western allies have made clear their intent to ‘de-risk’ ties with China without fully decoupling
  • However, the inability to clearly define the term and differences of opinion between allies on how to proceed could render the efforts ineffective

James David Spellman
James David Spellman

Updated: 1:30am, 3 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE