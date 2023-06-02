An electronic board shows stock indices at the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, China, on March 17. Photo: Reuters
An electronic board shows stock indices at the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, China, on March 17. Photo: Reuters
Sylvia Sheng
Opinion

Macroscope by Sylvia Sheng

Bolstered by China, emerging market equities have potential for resilience amid US recession risks

  • Emerging market stocks have had a lacklustre year so far compared with developed markets. However, the Chinese economy is still on the path to recovery, with policy easing looking increasingly likely

Updated: 10:30pm, 2 Jun, 2023

