US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announces a debt ceiling deal to avoid a historic US default, in the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. One defect of electoral democracy is that politicians tend to focus on short-term election cycles. Photo: Reuters
Andrew Sheng
Opinion

As the global balance sheet shows, quick gains are costing us our future

  • The fillip from fast and loose monetary policy has ended, and growth is set to plunge to its lowest level in 30 years
  • Reviving this requires thinking and acting for the long term – and it might take a deep and painful recession to get everyone on board

Updated: 4:14am, 3 Jun, 2023

