Hing Wah Estate, a public housing estate in Chai Wan, on May 23. An outcry over the abuse of the government’s subsidised housing schemes was sparked after murder victim Abby Choi’s ex-father-in-law was found to own a subsidised flat despite having a HK$73 million property under his name. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hing Wah Estate, a public housing estate in Chai Wan, on May 23. An outcry over the abuse of the government’s subsidised housing schemes was sparked after murder victim Abby Choi’s ex-father-in-law was found to own a subsidised flat despite having a HK$73 million property under his name. Photo: Sam Tsang