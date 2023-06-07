The ongoing tensions between the United States and China have sparked a competitive race for influence in the Global South, with the Pacific islands emerging as a strategically significant region. The US has lagged behind in its efforts to actively engage Pacific island nations in recent decades, but recent action by the Biden administration has attempted to reverse this trend. The fact the US overlooked this geopolitically important region created a favourable opportunity for China, highlighted by Beijing signing a security pact with the Solomon Islands last year. In response, the US has increased its presence in the region, including opening an embassy in Vanuatu and hosting the first US-Pacific Island Summit last September. This elevation in engagement was supposed to culminate in US President Joe Biden’s historic trip to Papua New Guinea. However, Biden decided to prioritise domestic issues and cut his Indo-Pacific trip short. This was a strategic blunder, bolstering China’s narrative of insufficient US dedication to the region. Following Biden’s return home, he headed back to the Indo-Pacific region shortly afterwards to attend the Group of 7 summit in Japan. During the summit, G7 leaders expressed their desire to enhance engagement with the Global South. Even so, their words will only be meaningful if they follow through with concrete actions that genuinely involve engaging these countries economically and diplomatically. The Biden administration is aware of this and has moved to re-engage with the Pacific states. Most noteworthy has been US engagement in the Compacts of Free Association (COFA), a series of treaties between the US, Micronesia, the Marshall Islands and Palau. These agreements also outline US financial commitments to the South Pacific Islands. Last March, US Ambassador Joseph Yun was appointed as special envoy to oversee compact negotiations. Late last month, the State Department announced new COFA agreements. On May 22, Secretary of State Antony Blinken participated in the signing ceremony of the US-Palau 2023 Agreement. The following day, the State Department reported the signing of three new COFA agreements with Micronesia. These are intended to support economic development and help create climate change resilience . Moreover, despite Biden deciding against visiting Papua New Guinea, the US was active in the second US-Pacific Island Forum, held last month in the nation’s capital Port Moresby. The forum included officials from across the region, including Australia and New Zealand. According to a White House statement, the meeting reaffirmed a “shared vision for a resilient Pacific region of peace, harmony, security, social inclusion and prosperity”. During the forum, Blinken emphasised the US$7.2 billion in new US funding and programmes for the Pacific islands region. The State Department also highlighted different deliverables that are part of the US-Pacific Islands Partnership. This includes the signing of COFA agreements, fulfilling long empty embassy positions, returning the Peace Corps to the region, launching the US-Pacific Institute for Rising Leaders, reaffirming policies on rising sea-levels, and much more. The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has also played a dynamic role in engaging with Pacific island nations. For example, at the second US-Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting, Blinken announced that USAID would provide US$23 million in additional aid to Papua New Guinea to strengthen peace and security programmes, bolster sustainable and equitable economic growth, and support resilient communities in health and climate adaptation. Earlier this year, USAID allocated US$3.2 million in humanitarian relief to help support recovery from tropical cyclones Judy and Kevin, just two of its many initiatives in the region. Additionally, it is worth noting that US allies are also stepping up their interactions with South Pacific nations. Australia and New Zealand have historically had close relations with the Pacific islands, and South Korea is now showing that it intends to play a larger role in the region. This was underscored when Seoul held its first Pacific Island Summit on May 29. South Korea hosts its first summit with Pacific island leaders amid China concerns At the summit, featuring the 18 countries from the Pacific Islands Forum, South Korea stated its intent to double the scale of its development assistance to the region by 2027 and assist in preserving their maritime zones. India, meanwhile, held its third India-Pacific Islands Cooperation Summit in late May. During the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 12-step initiative aimed at advancing his country’s collaboration with Pacific island nations. The Biden administration is aware of the anti-US narrative being put forward by Beijing and is making concerted efforts to demonstrate its dedication to the region. The 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, announced during the first US-Pacific Island summit, provides the framework for Washington to improve engagement with the region. To ensure the strategy is a success and for relations to prosper, it is vital that the US increases its economic and diplomatic commitment to the region. Should Washington maintain its present course, it will demonstrate to the Pacific islands, and to China, that it is genuinely committed to assuming a substantial role in the region. Nathaniel Schochet is an analyst at CJPA Global Advisors and a graduate student at American University SIS focusing on comparative regional studies in the Indo-Pacific region Earl Carr is founder and chief executive officer at CJPA Global Advisors