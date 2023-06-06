From the left, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese walks with US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Point Loma naval base in San Diego, California, on March 13. The three nations make up Aukus, a trilateral security pact for the Indo-Pacific region. Photo: AP
From the left, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese walks with US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Point Loma naval base in San Diego, California, on March 13. The three nations make up Aukus, a trilateral security pact for the Indo-Pacific region. Photo: AP
Daryl Guppy
Opinion

Opinion

Daryl Guppy

Australia’s Albanese sounded the wrong note with his US-friendly tone at the Shangri-La Dialogue

  • Stripped of platitudes, Albanese’s speech aligned with the US concept of regional peace
  • However, there was no acknowledgement of the legitimacy of any of China’s responses to the obvious attempts to contain its development

Daryl Guppy
Daryl Guppy

Updated: 4:15pm, 6 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
From the left, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese walks with US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Point Loma naval base in San Diego, California, on March 13. The three nations make up Aukus, a trilateral security pact for the Indo-Pacific region. Photo: AP
From the left, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese walks with US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Point Loma naval base in San Diego, California, on March 13. The three nations make up Aukus, a trilateral security pact for the Indo-Pacific region. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE