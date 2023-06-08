A farmer sows corn seeds at sunset near the village of Chaltyr in the Rostov region of Russia on May 5. China sees Russia and Central Asia as potentially important sources of food imports as it tries to solidify its food security supply chains. Photo: Reuters
