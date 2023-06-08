A farmer sows corn seeds at sunset near the village of Chaltyr in the Rostov region of Russia on May 5. China sees Russia and Central Asia as potentially important sources of food imports as it tries to solidify its food security supply chains. Photo: Reuters
Zhang Hongzhou
Zhang Hongzhou and Genevieve Donnellon-May

How China-Russia grain corridor can help Beijing safeguard food security and boost agricultural trade

  • By using the grain corridor with Russia to further diversify supply routes, China can reduce its reliance on global chokepoints while ensuring a more secure food supply chain
  • However, challenges remain, including the small volume of Russian exports, different approaches to collaboration, tariff policies and a lack of infrastructure

Updated: 3:30am, 8 Jun, 2023

