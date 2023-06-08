In reforming Australia’s immigration policies, serious obstacles remain

Crowds flock to Dixon Street in Sydney’s Chinatown ahead of Lunar New Year in 2022. Even as the Australian government tries to put out the welcome mat for long-term visitors and migrants, the country’s long struggle with discrimination might colour the experience of many new arrivals. Photo: Getty Images
Crowds flock to Dixon Street in Sydney’s Chinatown ahead of Lunar New Year in 2022. Even as the Australian government tries to put out the welcome mat for long-term visitors and migrants, the country’s long struggle with discrimination might colour the experience of many new arrivals. Photo: Getty Images