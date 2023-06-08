Director of Buildings Clarice Yu Po-mei meets the media at the Buildings Department headquarters in Yau Ma Tei to discuss investigations into the partial removal of a structural wall in a flat at The Capitol, Lohas Park, in Tseung Kwan O, on May 30. Photo: Sam Tsang
Why can’t Hongkongers resist illegal home improvements?

  • The phenomenon claims everyone from government officials and public figures to New Territories villagers, and the owner of one Lohas Park flat
  • While safety is paramount, the practice may reflect a need to update Hong Kong’s building codes and regulations to offer reasonable room for creativity

Updated: 4:15pm, 8 Jun, 2023

