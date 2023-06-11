Tourists on a beach in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia, on May 22. We will need the psychological ability to construct our own strong motivations to remain active and creative, not for the purpose of surviving, but for the sake of experiencing, learning and growing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tourists on a beach in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia, on May 22. We will need the psychological ability to construct our own strong motivations to remain active and creative, not for the purpose of surviving, but for the sake of experiencing, learning and growing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Patrik K. Meyer
Opinion

Opinion

Patrik K. Meyer

Once AI can do everything for us, what do we do?

  • If the survival instinct becomes obsolete, it must be replaced by a new source of motivation, before we slide into physical and mental atrophy
  • To find our own life purposes, we need to rethink the education system and to partially ‘dedigitalise’ our lives

Patrik K. Meyer
Patrik K. Meyer

Updated: 3:30am, 11 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Tourists on a beach in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia, on May 22. We will need the psychological ability to construct our own strong motivations to remain active and creative, not for the purpose of surviving, but for the sake of experiencing, learning and growing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tourists on a beach in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia, on May 22. We will need the psychological ability to construct our own strong motivations to remain active and creative, not for the purpose of surviving, but for the sake of experiencing, learning and growing. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE