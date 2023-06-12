Students and their families queue at the UK Visa Application Centre in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, on September 4, 2017. Britain’s Conservative-led government is targeting international students as a way to reduce immigration despite the key role they play in funding British universities and bringing talent into the country. Photo: Nora Tam
Students and their families queue at the UK Visa Application Centre in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, on September 4, 2017. Britain’s Conservative-led government is targeting international students as a way to reduce immigration despite the key role they play in funding British universities and bringing talent into the country. Photo: Nora Tam