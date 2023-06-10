People crossing the road in Central on April 11. While most economies in East Asia are reluctant to search further afield, the uncomfortable reality is that only India and Pakistan are likely to generate a steady flow of migrant workers. Photo: Jelly Tse
People crossing the road in Central on April 11. While most economies in East Asia are reluctant to search further afield, the uncomfortable reality is that only India and Pakistan are likely to generate a steady flow of migrant workers. Photo: Jelly Tse
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Outside In by David Dodwell

Hong Kong’s worker shortage is not just a local problem, it’s part of a global contest

  • An ageing Hong Kong looking to import labour will find stiff competition – just six Apec economies can expect a growing workforce in coming decades
  • To cope, the city needs a comprehensive strategy to both attract workers and support locals

David Dodwell
David Dodwell

Updated: 6:15am, 10 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
People crossing the road in Central on April 11. While most economies in East Asia are reluctant to search further afield, the uncomfortable reality is that only India and Pakistan are likely to generate a steady flow of migrant workers. Photo: Jelly Tse
People crossing the road in Central on April 11. While most economies in East Asia are reluctant to search further afield, the uncomfortable reality is that only India and Pakistan are likely to generate a steady flow of migrant workers. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE