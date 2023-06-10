People crossing the road in Central on April 11. While most economies in East Asia are reluctant to search further afield, the uncomfortable reality is that only India and Pakistan are likely to generate a steady flow of migrant workers. Photo: Jelly Tse
People crossing the road in Central on April 11. While most economies in East Asia are reluctant to search further afield, the uncomfortable reality is that only India and Pakistan are likely to generate a steady flow of migrant workers. Photo: Jelly Tse