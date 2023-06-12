A woman leaves flowers on June 6 near where three girls died in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Jelly Tse
A woman leaves flowers on June 6 near where three girls died in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Jelly Tse
Alice Wu
Opinion

Opinion

Alice Wu

Hong Kong’s mental health crisis demands the attention of everyone

  • Recent killings have put mental health, and the stigma associated with it, back in the spotlight and society needs to come together to deal with the traumas
  • Government efforts to address growing mental health concerns are welcome, but they don’t go far enough

Alice Wu
Alice Wu

Updated: 8:15am, 12 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman leaves flowers on June 6 near where three girls died in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Jelly Tse
A woman leaves flowers on June 6 near where three girls died in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE