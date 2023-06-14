Illustration: Craig Stephens
Mark J. Valencia
Opinion

Opinion

To understand the Quad’s real ambitions, ignore its empty rhetoric and look at its actions in the Indo-Pacific

  • Behind the talk about upholding the rules, maintaining a free and open region and supporting Asean centrality lies a US-led resolve to protect interests
  • Even the Quad’s claim to be made up of Indo-Pacific countries is questionable – Australia is the only member that borders both oceans

Updated: 8:15am, 14 Jun, 2023

