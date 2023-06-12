A man walks by a job advert in the window of a business in Los Angeles on June 6. The recent US Bureau of Labor report showed the public and private sector added 339,000 jobs in May despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate increases in an attempt to lower inflation. Photo: EPA-EFE
A man walks by a job advert in the window of a business in Los Angeles on June 6. The recent US Bureau of Labor report showed the public and private sector added 339,000 jobs in May despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate increases in an attempt to lower inflation. Photo: EPA-EFE
David Brown
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by David Brown

By raising interest rates, central banks are playing Russian roulette with the global economy

  • The speed at which global interest rates have risen in the past year suggests central banks are ignoring the fact growth is slowing again
  • Despite US Congress reaching a deal on the debt ceiling, the world could still face a major economic shock if the Fed keeps pressing too hard on inflation

David Brown
David Brown

Updated: 9:30pm, 12 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A man walks by a job advert in the window of a business in Los Angeles on June 6. The recent US Bureau of Labor report showed the public and private sector added 339,000 jobs in May despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate increases in an attempt to lower inflation. Photo: EPA-EFE
A man walks by a job advert in the window of a business in Los Angeles on June 6. The recent US Bureau of Labor report showed the public and private sector added 339,000 jobs in May despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate increases in an attempt to lower inflation. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE