A man walks by a job advert in the window of a business in Los Angeles on June 6. The recent US Bureau of Labor report showed the public and private sector added 339,000 jobs in May despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate increases in an attempt to lower inflation. Photo: EPA-EFE
A man walks by a job advert in the window of a business in Los Angeles on June 6. The recent US Bureau of Labor report showed the public and private sector added 339,000 jobs in May despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate increases in an attempt to lower inflation. Photo: EPA-EFE