An investor looks at screens showing stock market movements at a securities company in Fuyang, Anhui province, on May 29. With the property market in distress, Chinese money is stuck in bank deposits, instead of finding its way into the real economy. Beijing could consider redirecting household wealth from property to the equity market. Photo: AFP
Aidan Yao
Opinion

Macroscope by Aidan Yao

2 unconventional ideas for how to revive China’s flagging economy

  • Instead of being unduly cautious about stimulus, Beijing should learn to avoid allocating it to unproductive sectors
  • China’s policymakers could also consider relying on the equity market, instead of property, to unleash household wealth

Updated: 12:30am, 14 Jun, 2023

