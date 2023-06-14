2 unconventional ideas for how to revive China’s flagging economy

An investor looks at screens showing stock market movements at a securities company in Fuyang, Anhui province, on May 29. With the property market in distress, Chinese money is stuck in bank deposits, instead of finding its way into the real economy. Beijing could consider redirecting household wealth from property to the equity market. Photo: AFP
An investor looks at screens showing stock market movements at a securities company in Fuyang, Anhui province, on May 29. With the property market in distress, Chinese money is stuck in bank deposits, instead of finding its way into the real economy. Beijing could consider redirecting household wealth from property to the equity market. Photo: AFP