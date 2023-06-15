British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on June 8. One of the aims of the “Atlantic Declaration” is to kick-start negotiations between the two countries on rare and critical mineral supply chains. Photo: AFP
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on June 8. One of the aims of the “Atlantic Declaration” is to kick-start negotiations between the two countries on rare and critical mineral supply chains. Photo: AFP
Imran Khalid
Opinion

Opinion

Imran Khalid

The critical minerals supply chain is the new front line of US-China rivalry

  • The ‘Atlantic Declaration’ with the UK is just the latest US move to disrupt China’s dominance in the production and supply of critical minerals
  • As Washington looks for mineral alliances and Beijing doubles down on boosting its mining and reserves, expect a fresh bout of intense global politicking

Imran Khalid
Imran Khalid

Updated: 12:30am, 15 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on June 8. One of the aims of the “Atlantic Declaration” is to kick-start negotiations between the two countries on rare and critical mineral supply chains. Photo: AFP
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on June 8. One of the aims of the “Atlantic Declaration” is to kick-start negotiations between the two countries on rare and critical mineral supply chains. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE