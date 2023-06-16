Few are expecting any meaningful breakthroughs from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to China this week. The visit won’t reverse US positions on intellectual property, chip security, the South China Sea or Taiwan, but that’s beside the point. The mere fact that the two sides are meeting at this high level is a sign the dangerously negative trend in the relationship has at least a chance of being repaired. Since US President Joe Biden met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bali, Indonesia , last year, the two sides have found little common ground. Heightened national security concerns have made relations spiral even lower with the shooting down of a Chinese balloon and a near miss between forces at sea. Blinken’s meetings, short of delivering major agreements, could still go a long way towards pulling back the bilateral relationship from going over a cliff. Any tangible results will be subtle, but they can have ripple effects through governments and in corporate boardrooms. In the past few months, the Biden administration has expressed its openness to re-engage, only to be met with a cold shoulder from China. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently stated in congressional testimony that “decoupling would be a big mistake” and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said at the recent Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore that “conflict is neither imminent nor inevitable”. The Biden administration is running a political risk of being seen as soft on China by agreeing to meet without a clear sign that something positive will come out of the talks. On China’s part, the acceptance of this meeting is partly out of necessity. China desperately needs sentiment to improve among Western business executives. These talks will occur against the backdrop of significant economic stress . Foreign investment in China is falling and Chinese stocks are struggling. ‘The good days aren’t coming back’: China’s economic downturn takes a toll On top of these are the rising difficulties for major international financial institutions, some of which have supported China for decades. These firms are now pulling out of initial public offerings and finding China a much tougher environment in which to operate. The relationship has nearly reached a breaking point. Even former high-flying billionaire investors like Ray Dalio , a long-time China bull, said at the Forbes Iconoclast Summit in New York this week that he thinks the US and China are headed for conflict. Unnecessary difficulties for foreign businesses are also putting a damper on relations. New application rules for visits make trips to the mainland unnecessarily difficult by requiring reams of often invasive personal information. The number of US students studying in China has also dropped precipitously to around 350 for the most recent academic year. The Covid-19 pandemic might have been the initial cause, but these students aren’t returning in droves, either. This compares to the nearly 300,000 Chinese students who were studying in the US in 2021-22 despite bilateral tensions. A heavy-handed approach to visits only accelerates corporate plans to minimise their China exposure . What was once a contrarian view of Beijing’s overreach is now becoming consensus. If Beijing shows some positive momentum in relations, then the better it is for its broader economy, investment and people-to-people contact. The alternative is a more isolated China, which benefits no one. With regard to Blinken’s visit, meetings scheduled over two days is one sign both sides are taking this more seriously. While a hosted dinner might be off the table, the longer the visit, the greater the opportunities for pull-asides, or informal talks away from the main meetings. It’s in those informal moments where much of the diplomatic work gets done. To further set expectations, a certain amount of talking past each other is to be expected in any US-China dialogue. Both sides are often posturing for their home audience to prove how tough they can be on the other side. Even though Foreign Minister Qin Gang has demanded Washington “stop interfering in China’s internal affairs”, Blinken is likely to bring up human rights and Taiwan. These haven’t ended talks in the past, and they shouldn’t be sticking points this time, either. Washington also has much on the line. As sober analyses of supply chains have made clear, there is no easy cutting off of commercial ties in industries that rely on Chinese processing and manufacturing. Lazard’s recently released critical materials research brief highlights China’s crucial role in mining and refining materials for clean energy, healthcare and advanced electronics. While it’s de rigueur in domestic politics to call for cutting ties completely, in some areas that isn’t a practical reality. Other areas, such as combating climate change , are also enhanced through cooperation. As the orange-tinged smoky skies over Washington last week made clear, the effects of rising temperatures and changing weather patterns do not pay heed to political borders. Any outcome that puts a visit by John Kerry , the US special presidential envoy for climate, back on the calendar makes the Blinken trip worthwhile. He has been waiting months to officially restart conversations. Washington also gains by continuing to show its openness to dialogue, which signals to allies and unaligned countries that nuanced foreign policy trumps any hardline policies that threaten conflict. Putting aside Dalio’s concern on the inevitability of great power conflict, there is nothing inevitable about the US and China heading to war. There are no guarantees that these meetings will lead to anything except more than empty talk, of course. However, dialogue is the best chance for more to happen. If the meeting is simply an airing of grievances akin to the Seinfeld “Festivus” episode, minus the humour, then it will be clear further dialogue is unlikely. That will be a choice made by officials, not historic inevitability. Brian P. Klein is founder of RidgePoint Global, a strategic advisory firm. He is a former US diplomat