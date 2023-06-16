An engineer checks a laser-cutting machine, to be sold to automotive manufacturers for the production of new energy vehicles, at a facility in Wuhan, in China’s central Hubei province on June 12. Photo: AFP
Nicholas Spiro
Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

A resilient US economy and weak recovery in China? Think again

  • Expectations earlier this year of a US recession and a rapid rebound in China have backfired, leading to consternation among some investors
  • Even so, many investors are uncomfortable with the notion of a resilient US and an underperforming China and could will the narrative to change

Updated: 3:00am, 16 Jun, 2023

