An engineer checks a laser-cutting machine, to be sold to automotive manufacturers for the production of new energy vehicles, at a facility in Wuhan, in China’s central Hubei province on June 12. Photo: AFP
Opinion
Macroscope
by Nicholas Spiro
A resilient US economy and weak recovery in China? Think again
Expectations earlier this year of a US recession and a rapid rebound in China have backfired, leading to consternation among some investors
Even so, many investors are uncomfortable with the notion of a resilient US and an underperforming China and could will the narrative to change